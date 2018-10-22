× Former Officer again in custody for having contact with teen

YORK, PA. — A former Baltimore County police officer who sent sexually explicit pictures to a teenage girl is once again in trouble for having contact with the girl, now 17. Police say Nicholas Bonsall, 41, violated his probation by having contact with the girl in August. Police say they watched Bonsall accompany the girl to his apartment, and then found she had been staying there for a few days.

Bonsall pleaded guilty to disseminating sexually explicit materials to a minor in 2017. Two additional charges — unlawful contact with a minor and corruption of a minor — were dismissed.

The charges were filed last year after Northern County Regional police began an investigation when a friend of the 16-year-old girl alerted them to a sexual relationship between the girl and Bonsall, according to a criminal complaint filed in July 2017.

In interviews with police, the girl said she began having contact with Bonsall, who was her neighbor, through social media. They began exchanging nude photos and videos of themselves to one another when the girl was 15 years old, the criminal complaint said.

The girl said she and Bonsall began a sexual relationship sometime around her 16th birthday. A search of Bonsall’s cell phones revealed evidence of texts containing sexually explicit images.

Bonsall had been a Baltimore County officer for 15 years.