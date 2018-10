Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOWER ALLEN TOWNSHIP,Pa--- This morning FOX43's Chris Garrett preview the opening of Dave & Buster's at the Capital City Mall in Camp Hill. We had the opportunity to talked with Robert Caldwell, General Manager of the Camp Hill Dave & Buster's about the great food options here for you to try when you come.

For more information about Dave & Buster's Food and Drinks, click this link: https://www.daveandbusters.com/sports-bar-and-restaurant/eat