Kentucky man charged with 2017 rape on Franklin & Marshall campus

LANCASTER — A Kentucky man has been charged with a rape that occurred late last year on the campus of Franklin & Marshall College, according to the Lancaster Bureau of Police.

Police say they began to investigate the reported rape after being alerted on Nov. 17, 2017.

After interviewing the victim, consulting with the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office and receiving necessary documentation from the school, police charged Felicius Bucyukundi, 22, of Louisville, KY with two counts of rape, two counts of sexual assault, three counts of aggravated indecent assault, and three counts of indecent assault.

A warrant for his arrest was issued on Oct. 11, 2018, police say.

Bucyukundi was taken into custody in Kentucky and extradited to Lancaster County, arriving on Oct. 20. He was processed, arraigned, and committed to Lancaster County Prison in lieu of $200,000 bail.