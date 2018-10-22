× Kickoff time for Penn State-Michigan game set for 3:45 on Nov. 3

UNIVERSITY PARK — The kickoff time for Penn State’s Big Ten clash with Michigan on Nov. 3 has been set for 3:45 p.m., the school announced Monday.

The game will be televised on ESPN.

Michigan (7-1) is ranked fifth in both the Associated Press and Coaches Top 25 polls. The Wolverines defeated in-state rival Michigan State 21-7 last Saturday.

Penn State (5-2), ranked 17th by the AP and 16th by the coaches, held off Indiana 33-28.

Last season, the Nittany Lions posted a 42-13 win over Michigan at the annual Penn State White Out in Beaver Stadium. In the win, running back Saquon Barkley had 176 all-purpose yards with 108 yards and two touchdowns on the ground, as well as 53 receiving yards and a score.

Penn State is at home against Iowa on Saturday. That game will kick off at 3:30 p.m. on ESPN.