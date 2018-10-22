× Lebanon man accused of abusing, attempting to strangle Dover woman during domestic incident

DOVER TOWNSHIP, York County — A Lebanon man is facing several charges after police say he physically abused a Dover woman after an argument that began over a forgotten birthday, according to Northern York County Regional Police.

Michael F. Stakem, 35, of the 100 block of Fox Road, is charged with strangulation, unlawful restraint, terroristic threats, indecent assault, and harassment in connection to the incident, which occurred last Wednesday and Thursday on the 1800 block of Ashcombe Drive.

According to police, Stakem got into a physical altercation with a female victim at about 1:26 p.m. The victim told police she was in a relationship with Stakem, who was visiting her home. The victim reported she was upset because Stakem had forgotten her birthday, but when she reminded him he had missed it, he grew angry and a physical confrontation ensued.

The victim told police Stakem verbally and physically abused her, refused to leave her home, and threatened to rape and kill her throughout the day and evening and into the following morning. At one point, while the victim was in the shower, Stakem allegedly pinned her against the shower wall by putting his arm against her throat and applying pressure to her neck. the victim said he threatened to take her to another man’s home and kill her in front of him.

After that incident, the victim said, Stakem calmed down. He spent the night at the victim’s residence, because the victim was fearful of making him leave. The victim told police that during the night, Stakem threatened to kill her if she did not perform oral sex on him, so the victim, in fear of Stakem, complied with his demand.

The victim called police after another incident the following day, in which Stakem allegedly forced his tongue in the victim’s mouth. The victim told police that when she attempted to push Stakem away, he allegedly grabbed and pulled her hair and bit her left ear.

After the victim called police, Stakem allegedly fled the scene.