YORK COUNTY — A Hanover man was charged last week with attempted rape of a child, court documents show.

Kevin Fountain, 34, also faces one count of aggravated indecent assault and corruption of minors, as well as two counts of indecent assault.

Fountain allegedly sexually assaulted the child twice in October 2017, while he was supervising the victim, according to the criminal complaint.

The alleged sexual assault was reported to police on June 6.