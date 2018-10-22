× Man facing charges after crash in Harrisburg leaves two in the hospital

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– A man is facing charges after a crash involving a car and motorcycle left two people in the hospital with serious head injuries.

Esteban Diaz-Martinez is facing two counts each of Accident Involving Death/Personal Injury, Fail to Stop and Give Info/Render Aid, and Driving Without A License among other related charges.

On October 21 around 12:10 a.m., police responded to the area of S. 16th and Berryhill Streets for a report of a vehicle collision involving a car and motorcycle.

Upon arrival, authorities found two motorcycle riders lying on the ground.

Both had suffered serious head injuries and were taken to local hospitals.

The car involved in the crash was found unoccupied, but a PA ID card belonging to Diaz-Martinez was located in the vehicle.

A short time later, he was found in the crow of bystanders.

Diaz-Martinez admitted to driving the vehicle, and told police that he was traveling east and turning north onto S. 16th Street from Berryhill Street.

He said that as he was turning, the motorcycle, which was traveling west, struck the front of his car.

Diaz-Martinez told police that he did not see the motorcycle coming and does not believe the bike had lights on.

A preliminary investigation indicated that Diaz-Martinez had attempted to turn too early prior to entering the intersection and did not yield to oncoming traffic.

It was also found that he did not have a Driver’s License and failed to call 911 despite having a cell phone, did not render aid to the injured people, and did not identify himself to the initial responding police.

Diaz-Martinez was placed into custody and is now facing charges.

His bail was set at $200,000.