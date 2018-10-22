× Man wanted after ramming occupied vehicle with his own vehicle in Chambersburg

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa.– A man is wanted after purposely ramming his vehicle into another vehicle occupied with three people in Chambersburg.

Jayluen DeAndre Childs, 23, is wanted for three counts each of aggravated assault, simple assault, and recklessly endangering another person.

Childs allegedly ran his vehicle into another vehicle multiple times while the other vehicle was occupied by three people.

Anyone with information on Childs’ location is asked to contact CPD or leave a tip on Crime Watch.