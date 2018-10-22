× Police investigating accident involving pedestrian in Chambersburg

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa.– Police are investigating an accident involving a pedestrian.

On October 20 around 9:15 p.m., police responded to the 1000 block of Lincoln Way East for a reported pedestrian involved accident.

Upon arrival, police learned that a vehicle was traveling west on Lincoln Way East in Chambersburg and struck a pedestrian that was crossing the road, near Brumbaugh Avenue.

The striking vehicle stopped and stayed in the area, and it was found that the pedestrian was not in a crosswalk at the time of the incident.

The pedestrian was transported to Chambersburg Hospital before being transported by Air Medical to Holy Spirit Hospital.

The accident is still under investigation.