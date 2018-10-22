Police investigating accident involving pedestrian in Chambersburg
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa.– Police are investigating an accident involving a pedestrian.
On October 20 around 9:15 p.m., police responded to the 1000 block of Lincoln Way East for a reported pedestrian involved accident.
Upon arrival, police learned that a vehicle was traveling west on Lincoln Way East in Chambersburg and struck a pedestrian that was crossing the road, near Brumbaugh Avenue.
The striking vehicle stopped and stayed in the area, and it was found that the pedestrian was not in a crosswalk at the time of the incident.
The pedestrian was transported to Chambersburg Hospital before being transported by Air Medical to Holy Spirit Hospital.
The accident is still under investigation.
39.937591 -77.661102