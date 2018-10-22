× Revs announce 2019 schedule; home opener scheduled for April 26

YORK — It’s never too early for “Revs Time.”

On Thursday, the Revolution announced its 2019 schedule.

York opens up the season at home on Friday, April 26, the first of 70 total games to be played at PeoplesBank Park. Twenty-three of the organization’s first 37 games are also in York.

The home schedule features 33 weekend games, eight games on Monday, 10 games on Tuesday and Wednesday, and nine games on Thursday.

Here’s a list of home dates against all seven opponents:

vs. High Point – May 9-12, June 10-13, July 12-14

*High Point is the newest addition to the Atlantic League.

vs. Lancaster – May 24-26, August 16-18, September 20-22

vs. Long Island – April 26-28, May 31-June 2, September 16-19

vs. New Britain – April 30-May 2, June 28-30, July 26-28

vs. Somerset – May 6-8, June 21-23, July 30-August 1 (DH on July 31), August 5-8

vs. Southern MD – May 20-23, August 19-22, September 6-8

vs. Sugar Land – June 18-20, July 22-24, August 26-29

Also, on July 10, the Revs will host the 2019 All-Star Game. It’s the organization’s first time hosting the mid-summer classic since 2011.

|￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣|

Only 265 Days Until

ALPB All-Star Game ‘19

|＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿|

(•◡•) /

YORK/

—

| | — York Revolution (@yorkrevolution) October 18, 2018

Season tickets are currently on sale and according to the Revs, individual tickets will go on sale in late winter 2019.

York notes that game times will be announced at a later date as the promotional schedule begins to take shape.

You can find the club’s full schedule here.