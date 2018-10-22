× Ronks man facing charges after striking, killing pedestrian while DUI

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– A Ronks man is facing charges after he struck and killed a female pedestrian while driving under the influence.

Craig Gomez Jr., 31, is facing vehicular homicide while DUI and other related counts of the incident.

On September 15, Gomez hit an 82-year-old Ronks woman who was walking westbound on the south berm of the 2500 block of Siegrist Road.

Police determined that Gomez, who was traveling east, was eating a breakfast sandwich when he veered into the grass and struck the woman, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

After striking the woman, Gomez stayed on scene and called 911. However, the first responding officer noticed signs of impairment, and Gomez failed field sobriety tests.

A partially-eaten breakfast sandwich was found in Gomez’s Hyundai.

Blood testing revealed alcohol and the active component of marijuana in Gomez’s system.

He was arraigned and bail was set at $75,000, which was not posted.