Leati Joseph Anoa’i, known as Roman Reigns to the WWE Universe, has leukemia.

Anoa’i made the announcement on Monday Night Raw.

The 33-year-old said that he was diagnosed with leukemia 11 years ago. Anoa’i added that he quickly went into remission, but the disease has since returned. And because of this, Anoa’i has relinquished his WWE Universal Championship.