York County man detained at HIA after TSA officials find loaded handgun in his carry-on bag

HARRISBURG — A York County man was stopped by Transportation Security Administration officers at Harrisburg International Airport when they detected a loaded gun in his carry-on bag at a security checkpoint, TSA officials announced Monday.

The incident occurred last Friday, TSA officials said.

The man, a York Haven resident, was carrying a .380 caliber handgun loaded with six bullets, according to the TSA. He was detained for questioning and the gun was confiscated, the TSA says.

The TSA reminds travelers that bringing firearms to a security checkpoint could face criminal charges — even those with concealed carry permits. The TSA has the authority to assess civil penalties of up to $13,000. A typical fine for a first offense is $3,900, the TSA says. Go here to check the TSA’s rules on traveling with firearms. Travelers should also contact their airline regarding firearm and ammunition carriage policies.