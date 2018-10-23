× 18-year-old Dallastown HS student accused of having sex with 15-year-old girl in school’s weight room

DALLASTOWN, York County — An 18-year-old male Dallastown High School student is facing corruption of minors and other charges after police say he was caught having sex with a 15-year-old girl in the high school’s weight room earlier this month.

Ajwaun Travone McDaniel, of the 2400 block of South Queen Street, is also accused of videotaping the encounter without the girl’s knowledge, according to York Area Regional Police. He is facing one count of photographing/filming/depicting a sex act on a computer, illegal contact with a minor, and possessing an instrument of crime, police say.

According to police, a building and grounds employee entered the school’s weight room on October 8 and found the girl lying on the ground inside. He notified school administration, who watched surveillance video and observed a black male running out of the room when the lights were turned on.

School officials interviewed the girl, who admitted she had sex with a man she identified as McDaniel.

Police questioned McDaniel on Oct. 9. He consented to allow police to observe his cell phone, and police found several short videos of a sex act in the phone’s recently deleted folder. McDaniel admitted that the people depicted in the video were the victim and himself.

Both McDaniel and the girl said the sex was consensual, and that it was the first time it had happened, police say. The girl did not know McDaniel was making videos of the encounter, according to police.