One person taken to hospital after three-vehicle crash in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– UPDATE: One person was taken to the hospital after a three-vehicle crash.

On October 23 around 8:45 a.m., police were dispatched to a crash with injuries.

Upon arrival, police were able to determine that a Dodge Durango was traveling westbound and crossed into the eastbound lane.

While traveling westbound in the eastbound travel lane, the Durango sideswiped a Ram 3500 towing a flatbed trailer.

The Durango was able to continue eastbound before colliding with a Dodge Caravan head on.

The driver of the Durango was taken to Lancaster General Hospital with unknown injuries.

No one else was injured in the crash.

Lincoln Highway East was closed in both directions for approximately two hours.

The crash is currently under investigation.

PREVIOUSLY:A 3-vehicle accident has closed a portion of Route 30.

The accident involved a truck carrying lumber, and has closed the 3100 block of Lincoln Highway in Paradise Township.

Lumber is on the roadway, and the roadway will be closed for an undetermined amount of time.

Fire police are currently detouring traffic to secondary roadways.