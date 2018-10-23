A milder and gusty Tuesday ahead before another chilly shot of air arrives the rest of the week

BRIEFLY MILDER, BREEZY TOO: It’s a little less chilly to start on this Tuesday morning, and even temperatures are expected to be higher during the afternoon. The morning is partly clear, with readings in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Tuesday brings plenty of sunshine to start, and temperatures turn a bit milder ahead of the next system. This cold front drops down from the northwest, and this helps bring some clouds during the afternoon. Expect readings in the upper 50s to lower 60s. It’s breezy for the afternoon too under partly sunny skies. The evening is mostly cloudy and breezy and the next chilly burst of air settles into Central PA. Expect overnight lows in the middle 30s to near 40 degrees.

ANOTHER CHILLY BURST OF AIR: It’s back to the chill for the middle to the end of the week. Wednesday is quite the breezy day under partly sunny skies. Expect temperatures in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Thursday is quiet with partly cloudy skies and a lighter wind. Expect temperatures a touch higher, with readings in the lower 50s. Friday doesn’t look much different in terms of temperatures, but clouds are expected to thicken and fast. Readings are in the lower 50s.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: The weekend brings the chance for rain as we monitor a coastal system for Saturday. Depending on how close to the coast it tracks, a good soaking is possible in addition to breezy conditions. Sunday is drier and overcast, but still brings the chance for a few showers. It will be chilly through the weekend too, especially if Saturday turns out to be a soaker. Temperatures reach the lower 40s on Saturday, and a touch higher on Sunday. However, they are still quite chilly, with readings in the middle to upper 40s. Monday remains chilly and breezy with plenty of clouds. There’s the chance for a few showers. Early in the morning on Monday, before daybreak, a few wet flakes could even mix in before temperatures start to warm, especially to the west and northwest of Harrisburg.

Have a great Tuesday!