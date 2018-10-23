Eagles defensive end Derek Barnett will have season-ending shoulder surgery

PHILADELPHIA, PA - OCTOBER 21: Derek Barnett #96 of the Philadelphia Eagles looks on prior to the game against the Carolina Panthers at Lincoln Financial Field on October 21, 2018 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

PHILADELPHIA — The hits just keep on coming for the Philadelphia Eagles.

NFL Insider Adam Schefter reported Tuesday that the Eagles have lost second-year defensive end Derek Barnett for the rest of the season to a shoulder injury. The 6-3, 259-pound pass rusher is undergoing surgery this week for the lingering injury, Schefter said.

Philadelphia still has Brandon Graham and Michael Bennett, but its depth at the defensive end position has been thinned considerably.

The Eagles selected Barnett with the 14th overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. He recorded five sacks as a rookie and recovered a fumble from New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady to help Philadelphia win the Super Bowl.

This season, Barnett had 2.5 sacks and 17 tackles in his first seven games.