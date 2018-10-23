× Eagles defensive end Derek Barnett will have season-ending shoulder surgery

PHILADELPHIA — The hits just keep on coming for the Philadelphia Eagles.

NFL Insider Adam Schefter reported Tuesday that the Eagles have lost second-year defensive end Derek Barnett for the rest of the season to a shoulder injury. The 6-3, 259-pound pass rusher is undergoing surgery this week for the lingering injury, Schefter said.

Eagles’ DE Derek Barnett is undergoing shoulder surgery and is now out for the season, per source. The former first-round pick recorded 2.5 sacks and 17 tackles this season. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 23, 2018

Philadelphia still has Brandon Graham and Michael Bennett, but its depth at the defensive end position has been thinned considerably.

The Eagles selected Barnett with the 14th overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. He recorded five sacks as a rookie and recovered a fumble from New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady to help Philadelphia win the Super Bowl.

This season, Barnett had 2.5 sacks and 17 tackles in his first seven games.