× Ephrata Police conclude investigation of deadly August 21 pedestrian accident; no charges filed against driver

EPHRATA, Lancaster County — Police have completed their investigation of a deadly vehicle accident involving a pedestrian that occurred on August 21 on Route 222 South in the area of the Mohler Church Road overpass in Ephrata Township.

Carlos A. Paredes-Pena, 24, of Ephrata, was killed when he was struck by a minivan while standing in the right lane of Route 222 South, police say. The driver, Po Hser Hser, 37, of Lititz, attempted to avoid striking Paredes-Pena, but was unable to do so, according to police.

Hser Hser will not be charged in the accident, police say.

Peredes-Pena was reportedly talking shirtless in the middle of the lane at about 8:41 p.m., according to police. A toxicology analysis revealed his blood contained controlled substances known to cause irrational behavior, including confusion and hallucinations. Parades-Pena’s actions were consistent with someone confused, hallucinating and acting irrationally, police say.

The incident was investigated by Ephrata Police, with help from the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office.