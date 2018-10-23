Former Red Lion QB Chad Kelly, now a backup in Denver, is charged with criminal trespass after overnight incident

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- Former Red Lion quarterback Chad Kelly is in trouble again, according to a FOX31 report out of Colorado.

The Denver Broncos backup quarterback has been charged with criminal trespassing after an incident overnight, according to Englewood Police. Officers were called to an Englewood home at 1:15 a.m. for the report of a man standing outside, according to police. When officers arrived, they were told the man was inside the house.

The man allegedly fled from the home, prompting a search of the area, police say. Officers found a man matching the description provided by the homeowner in a black SUV nearby. The man, later identified as Kelly, was taken into custody and transported to Arapahoe County Prison.

Kelly was reportedly released after a court appearance later Tuesday morning.

The investigation is ongoing, police say.

The nephew of former Buffalo Bills great Jim Kelly, Chad Kelly played at Red Lion as a freshman until he was suspended for the Lions' final seven games in 2008. He was dismissed from the team a year later, though neither the school nor Kelly ever provided an official reason.

Kelly transferred to St. Joseph's Collegiate Institute near Buffalo, NY, and eventually landed a scholarship at Clemson. A knee injury derailed his first season, forcing him to redshirt, and he was later dismissed by Tigers coach Dabo Sweeney in 2014 after arguing with the coaching staff during Clemson's spring game.

Kelly transferred to junior college for a year before moving on to Ole Miss, where he played from 2015-2017. Kelly also pleaded guilty to a disorderly conduct charge after a fight outside a Buffalo nightclub in 2015.

He was the last player selected in the 2017 NFL Draft, and missed the entire season while recovering from wrist surgery.

Kelly beat out Paxton Lynch for the Broncos' backup quarterback job over the summer. He is still listed at No. 2 on the depth chart, behind starter Case Keenum and ahead of No. 3 QB Kevin Hogan.

“We are disappointed that Chad Kelly was arrested early this morning,” the Broncos said in a statement to FOX31. “Our organization has been in contact with Chad and we are in the process of gathering more information.”