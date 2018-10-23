× Four men facing charges after robbery attempt goes awry, leaving one man dead in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa.– Four men are facing charges after a robbery attempt gone awry left one man dead.

Issayah Fostion, 20, of Hagerstown, Maryland, is facing a murder and attempted robbery charge for his role in the incident.

Anthony Bernardo, 36, and Cole Robinson, 19, both of Chambersburg, are also facing murder among other related charges.

Darius Taylor, 20, of Hagerstown, Maryland, is facing one count of criminal conspiracy to commit robbery.

On October 20 around 5:45 p.m., police responded to a report of a possible person lying along a gravel road near Social Island Road in Guilford Township.

According to police, Wesley Burnett, 20, of Hagerstown, Maryland, was found deceased on the side of the road after being shot in the chest.

After an investigation, police found that Fostion agreed to meet Robinson to purchase marijuana.

However, Fostion then planned with Taylor to rob Robinson when they met up.

According to the police release, Taylor told Fostion to take the victim, Burnett, with him.

Burnett allegedly agreed to rob Robinson in the drug transaction that was set to take place in the area of Grapevine Road in Saint Thomas Township.

At the time of the transaction, Robinson was with Bernardo at the location chosen because of its remote spot.

When the parties attempted to complete the deal, Fostion and Burnett were armed and attempted to rob both Robinson and Bernardo, leading to an exchange of gunfire.

Each man fled the scene, including Burnett, who was determined to have been struck by gunfire from Bernardo, which resulted in his death.

Police learned that Burnett’s body was found on the side of Social Island Road after being placed there by Fostion.

On October 21, Fostion was located and charged in Berkeley County, West Virginia. He is currently awaiting extradition.

Taylor was located on the same date, charged, and incarcerated at Franklin County Jail.

Finally, Robinson too was located, charged, and incarcerated at Franklin County Jail.

On October 22, Bernardo was located, charged, and incarcerated at Franklin County Jail.

Now, each of these men will face charges moving forward.

