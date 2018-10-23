FOX43 Capitol Beat – Senator Mike Regan (Oct. 23)

Posted 8:02 AM, October 23, 2018, by , Updated at 08:55AM, October 23, 2018

State Senator Mike Regan (R-Cumberland, York) joined Matt Maisel on this week's FOX43 Capitol Beat. They discussed the Senate's inability to vote on the statute of limitations bill, as well as Senator Regan's bill on stopping public welfare fraud which is currently on Governor Wolf's desk awaiting his signature.

