Man made sexual comments to girls at high school football game, police allege

CUMBERLAND COUNTY — A Camp Hill man was charged with disorderly conduct this week following an incident at a high school football game on October 12.

Police allege that Joshua Dern, 40, made inappropriate comments that were sexual in nature to girls attending the game at West Shore Stadium.

It’s believed that Dern may have approached girls who have yet to come forward, police say.

Anyone with information on the case should contact Lower Allen Township Police at 717-238-9676. You can also contact Comberland County Crime Stoppers at 1-855-628-8477 or by email: contact@cumberlandcrimestoppers.net.