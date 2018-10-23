× Metro Diner closes in Lancaster — just 8 months after its grand opening

LANCASTER — Just eight months after its grand opening, Metro Diner is closing its Lancaster location in the Lime Spring Square shopping center along Rohrerstown Road in East Hempfield Township, according to a LancasterOnline report.

The 120-seat restaurant, once featured on the Food Channel for its “comfort food with flair,” closed its doors for good on Sunday.

The Jacksonville, Florida-based chain operates about 60 locations in the U.S., mostly in southern states. There are also Metro Diner locations in York and Mechanicsburg.