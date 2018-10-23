× Operation Safe Stop designed to stop illegal school bus passing

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.– Upper Allen Township Police Department, in coordination with the Mechanicsburg School District, will participate in Operation Safe Stop.

The initiative is being described as a proactive approach to educate the motoring public that passing a stopped school bus, when children are loading or unloading, is both dangerous and illegal.

The intent is to raise public awareness about the potential consequences and reduce the occurrence of illegal school bus passing.

Police will be on patrol checking designated routes and bus stops where high frequencies of these violations occur.

A violation of the law carries a fine of $250, a 60-day suspension of a person’s driving privilege, and five points on a person’s record.