Police: Four people face drug charges following search warrant in Highspire

DAUPHIN COUNTY — Four individuals were arrested Monday after police executed a search warrant at a residence in Highspire.

Officers recovered approximately $4,700 in cash, $5,000 in heroin and marijuana, and a .40 caliber handgun from the Eshelman Street home, according to police.

Earl Coleman Jr. faces a charge of criminal conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance.

Cazzie Coleman was arrested on charges of delivery of a controlled substance, criminal use of a communication facility, and criminal conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance.

Ivan Luna-Martinez faces possession with intent to deliver heroin, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia charges.

Maria Pabon was arrested for possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, unlawful possession of marijuana, and drug paraphernalia.