Police hold warrant for 30-year-old man accused of having sexual contact with a child

LANCASTER COUNTY — Police hold an arrest warrant for a 30-year-old man accused of having sexual contact with a child.

The warrant charges Ivan Allen, whose last known address was Clifton Heights, with involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, unlawful contact with a minor and corruption of minors, according to police.

It’s alleged that Allen had sexual contact with the minor at a residence in Ephrata in June 2016.

Allen is also wanted by the Pennsylvania Board of Probation and Parole, police add.