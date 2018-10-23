Police investigate York City shooting that sent one person to the hospital
YORK — Police are investigating a shooting in York City.
Officers were called to the area of South Pine Street and Liberty Court just before 6:30 p.m. for a report of shots fired.
Upon arrival, police found a man who was shot in the ankle. Police say the individual was transported via a privately-owned vehicle to York Hospital. He is in stable condition, police add.
Anyone with information should contact York City Police at 717-846-1234 or text tips to 847-411.
Instructions for using tip line:
- Enter number 847-411
- Start message with — yorktips
- Text your message