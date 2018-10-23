× Police investigate York City shooting that sent one person to the hospital

YORK — Police are investigating a shooting in York City.

Officers were called to the area of South Pine Street and Liberty Court just before 6:30 p.m. for a report of shots fired.

Upon arrival, police found a man who was shot in the ankle. Police say the individual was transported via a privately-owned vehicle to York Hospital. He is in stable condition, police add.

Anyone with information should contact York City Police at 717-846-1234 or text tips to 847-411.

