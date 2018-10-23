Police: One person shot during attempted robbery of Smithgall’s Pharmacy in Lancaster

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LANCASTER -- One person was shot during an attempted robbery of Smithgall's Pharmacy in Lancaster, according to Jarrad Berkihiser, the city's chief of police.

Police say two individuals entered the pharmacy Tuesday afternoon looking to rob it and the clerk shot one of the suspects multiple times.

Both individuals fled and police located the injured suspect up the road from the West Lemon Street pharmacy. That person was taken to the hospital.

The pharmacy is owned by former Lancaster mayor Charlie Smithgall, who served from 1998 to 2006.

LancasterOnline reports that Smithgall left the store shortly after the incident with what appeared to be blood on his shirt. He waved to onlookers as he was seated on a stretcher for transport to a hospital.

Police would not immediately say whether the clerk who shot the would-be robber was Smithgall or another store employee.

The incident was reported around 2:41 p.m., police say.

Heavy police presence outside Smithgall's Pharmacy in Lancaster. The former mayor of Lancaster Charlie Smithgall reportedly owns the pharmacy. Police not yet saying what happened here, but the call came through dispatch as two people shot @fox43 pic.twitter.com/AL62RKQIOj — Grace Griffaton (@GraceGriffaton) October 23, 2018

This is a developing story. It will be updated when more information becomes available.