Police searching for three men accused of robbing See Right Pharmacy in Harrisburg

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– Police are searching for three men who robbed the See Right Pharmacy.

On October 17 at 3:00 p.m., police responded to a robbery at the See Right Pharmacy in the 2600 block of N. 6th Street.

Upon arrival, police contacted the pharmacy manager who said that three black men entered the front door of the pharmacy and ran up to the front counter.

One of the men jumped over the counter and demanded OxyContin while brandishing a handgun.

The man was given a container with pill bottles before he fled the scene.

The two other men ran to the north side of the store where one of them ordered an employee to put down the phone, before running out of the store.

The three men were described as the following:

One tall, slim black male

Two, slim males, standing approximately 5’5″ tall

All three men were wearing dark clothing, ski masks, and gloves.

Witnesses said they believed that they were younger men based on the tone of their voices.

If you have any information relevant to this investigation, please contact the Harrisburg Bureau of Police at (717) 255-3118 or submit a tip through CrimeWatch.