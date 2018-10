× Police seek assistance in identifying credit card fraud suspect

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.– Police are investigating a credit card fraud.

Authorities are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the man in the photograph.

He is believed to have been involved in a credit card fraud that occurred at a CVS store in the 700 block of Wertzville Road in Enola.

If you have any information, you’re asked to contact Det. Shane Cohick at (717) 732-3633 X-1608.