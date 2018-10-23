× Reminder: The Philadelphia Eagles play at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday

ENGLAND– This is a reminder for all Philadelphia Eagles’ fans.

This upcoming Sunday (October 28) the Eagles will face off against the Jacksonville Jaguars from Wembley Stadium in London.

However, it won’t be at the customary times many fans would be expecting, such as a 1:00 p.m., 4:25 p.m. or 8:20 p.m. start.

Kickoff is set for 9:30 a.m. ET, with pregame coverage set for 9:00 a.m. on NFL Network.

The team of Rich Eisen, Steve Mariucci, Kurt Warner and Michael Irvin are set to call the game.

The match up will also be shown on local stations around the Jacksonville and Philadelphia areas.

However, the game will NOT air on FOX43.

Our NFL coverage will pick up at 11:00 a.m. with FOX NFL Kickoff, followed by the Washington Redskins at the New York Giants and the Green Bay Packers at the Los Angeles Rams.