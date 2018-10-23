× U.S. Marshals Service apprehends man wanted in connection with Harrisburg armed robbery

HARRISBURG — A Harrisburg man wanted in connection with an armed robbery from August was taken into custody Tuesday in Steelton, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.

Authorities arrested Nathanial Rey Toro, 19, at a home in the first block of Kennedy Lane.

Toro is accused of an armed robbery in Harrisburg on August 2. Almost two weeks later, Harrisburg Police obtained a warrant for his arrest.

The U.S. Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force was asked to apprehend Toro after the police department’s attempts to find the fugitive were unsuccessful.

“Our society must not tolerate such violence and should be committed to ensuring that dangerous fugitives are brought before the court,” said U.S. Marshal Martin Pane. “We are committed to ensuring this and it is my sincere hope this arrest brings some sense of calm to citizens.”