Vice President Mike Pence making a stop in Lancaster County

MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Vice President Mike Pence will be in Pennsylvania Wednesday.

Before stopping in Lancaster County, Vice President Pence will be in Scranton.

The Vice President is expected to land at Lancaster Airport in Manheim Township in Air Force Two Wednesday around 1:45 p.m. before speaking and campaigning at 2 p.m.

Officials say he’ll be rallying support for two United States Representatives, Scott Perry and Lloyd Smucker.

The visit is just two weeks before the midterm elections.

Doors open for the event at 12:30 p.m. and close at 2 p.m.

There will also be a fundraiser at the event benefitting the two candidates campaigns.

Vice President Pence’s visit is free to the public; people just need to RSVP online and bring photo ID to the airport.