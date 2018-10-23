× VP Mike Pence to stump for Lloyd Smucker, Scott Perry Wednesday at Lancaster Airport

LANCASTER COUNTY — Vice-President Mike Pence will be in Lancaster County Wednesday to stump for U.S. Reps. Scott Perry and Lloyd Smucker, his office announced.

The event will be held at the Lancaster Airport, outside Lititz, at 2 p.m. Doors open at 12:30.

Perry, a Dillsburg, York County Republican, is running against Democrat George Scott for the 10th Congressional District. He has served in Congress since 2013, and previously served as a member of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives from 2007-2013.

Scott is a retired lieutenant colonel in the U.S. Army and served in the CIA before moving to York County in 2009. He is a Lutheran pastor.

Smucker has served in the House since 2016, when he was elected to replace the retiring Joe Pitts. He previously served as a member of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives, representing the 13th District since 2009.

Smucker is running in the 11th Congressional District against Jess King, who is vying for political office for the first time after serving as a nonprofit director.