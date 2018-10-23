We continue dry, and despite plenty of sunshine, it is much cooler with breezy conditions

CHILLY & DRY STRETCH: Winds remain slightly breezy through evening. Skies clear allowing for great viewing of the “Harvest” full moon. Temperatures fall out of the 50s into the 40s. Wednesday begins with chilly, bright sunshine. Winds pick up out of the northwest 10-20 mph. A few clouds develop during the afternoon and it is noticeably cooler in the lower 50s. High pressure helps to relax the winds, and keep the skies clear, during the night, causing temperatures to dive quickly into the middle 30s. Plenty of sunshine but still needing a jacket with readings in the lower 50s. Easterly wind sets up as a coastal low begins to move up from the Carolina coast and is reinforced by high pressure over New England. Clouds build Friday holding temperatures in the lower 50s. A few late evening showers are possible, but the best chance for wet weather holds off until Saturday.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: Expect a wet start, with periods of rain through the day Saturday. Temperatures barely budge and are held in the lower 40s. It’s a classic nor’easter set up with the system hugging the coast and tracking northeast. By Sunday, upper level trough deepens with plenty of energy to keep the clouds around along with a few showers. A few wet flakes may mix in over the higher elevations. Dress for 40s! The breeze will cause temperatures to feel much colder too.

NEXT WEEK: The cold, unsettled weather continues into Monday. Morning lows drop to the middle 30s. There could be early flurries too but skies are a little brighter with more sunshine. Afternoon readings slowly climb to near 50 degrees. Plenty of blue skies return Tuesday and it’s a tad warmer in the middle 50s.

The FOX43 Weather Team is keeping you “Weather Smart” 7 days a week!

Have a good day!

MaryEllen Pann,

Chief Meteorologist