Chilly sunshine continues Thursday and the breeze is lighter

CHILLY AIR HANGS AROUND: The breeze slowly dies down this evening. Partly cloudy skies clear out for the overnight. With the lighter wind and clearer skies, temperatures dive to the lower and middle 30s. As a result, areas of frost is likely. Because York and Lancaster counties are still in the growing season, a FROST ADVISORY has been issued for the hours of 2AM until 9AM Thursday. We wake up with plenty of sunshine but still needing a jacket with readings once again in the lower 50s. Clouds build quickly Friday holding temperatures in the upper 40s and lower 50s. Late evening showers are possible, but the best chance for wet weather holds off until Saturday.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: A classic nor’easter set up with the system hugging the coast and tracking northeast, however, we are talking a cold, soaking rain not snow. Low continues to hug the coast keeping rain around for much of the day Saturday. Winds are breezy too. Highs are held in the lower and middle 40s. By Sunday, upper level trough deepens with plenty of energy to keep the clouds around but it is drier with only a few showers possible. An overnight disturbance may produce more showers with a few wet flakes may mixed in over the higher elevations. While it’s still expected to be chilly, readings are up a tad for Sunday. Highs top out in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees.

NEXT WEEK: The cold, unsettled weather continues into Monday. Morning lows drop to the middle 30s. There could be early flurries too but skies are a little brighter with more sunshine. Afternoon readings slowly climb to near 50 degrees. More sunshine Tuesday but it’s still quite cool in the upper 40s and lower 50s. Midweek continues dry, and a touch milder in the middle 50s Wednesday, but it still feels more like November than October.

MaryEllen Pann,

Chief Meteorologist