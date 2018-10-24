Cooler temperatures return for Wednesday, and the breezes stick around too

ANOTHER CHILLY BURST OF AIR: It’s back to the chill for the middle to the end of the week. The morning starts much chillier, with a breeze in place to make temperatures feel even colder. Temperatures start in the upper 30s to middle 40s under partly clear skies. The rest of Wednesday remains quite the breezy one under partly cloudy skies. Expect temperatures in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Skies turn mostly sunny later during the day. It remains mostly clear through the night, and the winds fade. Areas of frost are likely, with temperatures dipping into the lower to middle 30s. Thursday is quiet with partly cloudy skies and a lighter wind. Expect temperatures in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Friday doesn’t look much different in terms of temperatures, but clouds are expected to thicken and fast. Readings are in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

DAMP WEEKEND OUTLOOK: The weekend brings a strong likelihood for rain as we monitor a coastal system for Saturday. Models continue to keep it close enough to the coast for a decent soaking across most of the region. It will be quite breezy too. Sunday is drier and mainly cloudy, but still brings the chance for a couple showers. It will be chilly through the weekend too. Temperatures reach the lower 40s on Saturday, and a touch higher on Sunday. However, they are still quite chilly, with readings in the middle 40s to near 50 degrees.

BRIEFLY MILDER, BREEZY TOO: Monday remains chilly and breezy with plenty of clouds. There’s the chance for a few showers. Early in the morning on Monday, before daybreak, a few wet flakes could even mix in before temperatures start to warm, especially to the west and northwest of Harrisburg. Tuesday brings partly sunny skies and more cool conditions. Expect readings in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Both days remain a bit breezy too.

Have a great Wednesday!