Ex-Red Lion QB Chad Kelly released by Broncos following criminal trespass arrest

Posted 12:22 PM, October 24, 2018, by

Chad Kelly (Getty Images)

DENVER — Former Red Lion quarterback Chad Kelly has been cut by the Denver Broncos, days after his arrest on criminal trespass charges in a Denver suburb.

NFL insider Ian Rapoport first reported the news.

NFL Network reporter James Palmer says Kelly, who was dismissed from Red Lion as a sophomore and was also thrown off his college team at Clemson University, was reportedly involved in an altercation with a guest at a Halloween party thrown by teammate Von Miller prior to his arrest later that evening.

Kelly is the nephew of legendary Buffalo Bills quarterback Jim Kelly.