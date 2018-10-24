× Ex-Red Lion QB Chad Kelly released by Broncos following criminal trespass arrest

DENVER — Former Red Lion quarterback Chad Kelly has been cut by the Denver Broncos, days after his arrest on criminal trespass charges in a Denver suburb.

NFL insider Ian Rapoport first reported the news.

The #Broncos have released backup QB Chad Kelly following his arrest, source said. GM John Elway mulled this yesterday, decided today. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 24, 2018

NFL Network reporter James Palmer says Kelly, who was dismissed from Red Lion as a sophomore and was also thrown off his college team at Clemson University, was reportedly involved in an altercation with a guest at a Halloween party thrown by teammate Von Miller prior to his arrest later that evening.

As @RapSheet reported, #broncos have released QB Chad Kelly following Tuesday’s arrest for trespassing. Per sources, Prior to the arrest Kelly was involved in physical altercations with a guest at Von Miller’s party & with hired security while being escorted out of the party — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) October 24, 2018

Kelly is the nephew of legendary Buffalo Bills quarterback Jim Kelly.