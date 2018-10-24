Ex-Red Lion QB Chad Kelly released by Broncos following criminal trespass arrest
DENVER — Former Red Lion quarterback Chad Kelly has been cut by the Denver Broncos, days after his arrest on criminal trespass charges in a Denver suburb.
NFL insider Ian Rapoport first reported the news.
NFL Network reporter James Palmer says Kelly, who was dismissed from Red Lion as a sophomore and was also thrown off his college team at Clemson University, was reportedly involved in an altercation with a guest at a Halloween party thrown by teammate Von Miller prior to his arrest later that evening.
Kelly is the nephew of legendary Buffalo Bills quarterback Jim Kelly.
