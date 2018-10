× Here’s what’s coming up on FOX43 News At Ten (October 24, 2018)

Suspicious packages were sent to several high profile politicians, as well as the Time Warner Center in New York City — where CNN has its New York bureau — earlier today.

FOX43’s Ashley Paul spoke with officials at the Pennsylvania State Capitol regarding the events and if any precaution will or has been put into place locally.

That’s coming up on FOX43 News At Ten, following Game Two of the World Series.