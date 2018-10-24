Lancaster City Police name suspect in Smithgall’s Pharmacy attempted robbery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LANCASTER, Pa. -- Police continue their investigation as they search for a second suspect believed to be involved in an attempted robbery at Smithgall’s pharmacy in Lancaster.

It happened around 3:00 p.m. Tuesday afternoon on West Lemon and Pine Streets.

According to Lancaster City Police, one of the store clerks pulled a gun, firing multiple rounds at one of the two masked robbers, who has been identified as 24-year-old Brandon Galette of Harrisburg, landing him in the hospital.

“There were quite a few people in the pharmacy, I think we interviewed more than five people that were present when the robbery occurred and at least one of those individuals was also struck by one of the suspects," said Chief Jarrad Berkihiser, Lancaster City Police.

Former Lancaster mayor, 73-year-old Charlie Smithgall, owns ‘Smithgall Pharmacy’.

Family members, who did not wish to speak on camera, tell FOX43 Smithgall was caught in the middle of the altercation and was sent to the hospital overnight as a precautionary measure.

They say he was left severely bruised from the incident and has since been released.

IN A STATEMENT RELEASED BY THE SMITHGALL FAMILY’S LAWYERS THEY WROTE IN PART QUOTE: “The Smithgall family and Pharmacy are very appreciative of the outpouring of concern and support from the community following the robbery that occurred yesterday at their store."

Police say a gun was also recovered at the scene and a serial number is currently being followed up on.

They tell FOX43 they are looking to see if the attempted robbery may be connected to any others in the area.

“We’ve been in contact with investigators from both Harrisburg and York who have experienced pharmacy robberies in the recent past, so we’ve been in contact with them to see if they have any information that would help us," added Chief Berkihiser.

Police say the suspect shot by the store clerk remains at the hospital.

They are hoping to release surveillance video images within the next 24 hours to help identify the second suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.