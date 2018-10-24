Man wanted on criminal homicide, robbery charges in connection to death of Ruban Dejesus

YORK — A 20-year-old man is wanted in connection with the shooting death of Ruban Dejesus, according to York City Police.

Marquis Treavon Butts is wanted for criminal homicide, robbery and criminal conspiracy to commit robbery, police say.

Dejesus, known by many as Ruban Smith, was shot and killed in the 600 block of Linden Avenue on Sunday night.

The 17-year-old was a junior at William Penn Senior High School.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Butts should contact York City Police at 717-846-1234 or text tips to 847-411.

