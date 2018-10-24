× New Holland man wanted for burglary, related offenses

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– Police are searching for a man wanted for a burglary and other related offenses.

Alonzo Harris, 37, of New Holland, is wanted for a burglary and other related offenses for an incident that occurred on October 12.

Anyone with information on Harris’ whereabouts is asked to contact the East Earl Township Police Department at 717-355-5302. When making an anonymous tip via the Crimewatch website, please reference Harris in your submission.