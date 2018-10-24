Officials discuss sewer billing system inefficiencies in York and a possible switch to York Water Company

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK, Pa. -- After years of complaints from residents, York City Council members discussed changing the sewage billing system at a council meeting Wednesday night.

Council members deliberated switching to an agreement with the York Water Company.

Those for the switch say the current system is inefficient.

Customers reported inefficiencies like long lines while paying their bills and incorrect billing.

However, there is some concern among council members about how delinquent accounts and payment plans will be handled if a conversion happens.

They're also worried about employees and if they'll get to keep their jobs if York Water Company takes over the billing system.

Officials with York Water say those employees would not lose their jobs, the city would save approximately $125,000 if the conversion happens, and it would be a much better experience for customers in York.

"We will provide, what I believe will be, a new improved customer experience through the York Water Company, just like we offer to all of our water customers, paying online electronically, paying with credit cards, debit cards, e-checks, doing it paperlessly," said JT Hand, Chief Operating Officer at York Water Company.

Hand says York Water Company handles billing systems in several municipalities, processing approximately 80,000 bills.

York City Council members say they need more time to make a decision.

They'll be discussing it once again during their November 28th committee meeting.