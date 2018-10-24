× Pedestrian injured after being struck by vehicle in Shippensburg Wednesday

SHIPPENSBURG — One person was injured Wednesday in an accident involving a pedestrian on the 400 block of East King Street, according to Shippensburg Police.

The incident happened around 6:47 a.m., police say.

A pedestrian was struck while crossing the street by a vehicle traveling west on King Street at Kenneth Avenue, police say. The driver stayed on the scene and called 911. The pedestrian was taken to a hospital for treatment.