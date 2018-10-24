× Police investigating fatal crash in Lower Allen Township

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.– Police are investigating a fatal crash that left a motorcyclist dead.

On October 22 around 7:10 p.m., a fatal crash involving a motorcycle and another vehicle occurred in the 5000 block of Simpson Ferry Road in Lower Allen Township.

Police found that the motorcyclist died as a result from her injuries, but the driver of the other vehicle was unharmed.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to call Lower Allen Township Police at 717-238-9676.