Police: Man distributed revenge porn pics of former girlfriend on social media

NEW CUMBERLAND — Fairview Township Police are seeking a 29-year-old Cumberland County man accused of distributing intimate photos of his ex-girlfrield over social media.

Bradley S. Eckard also sent one of the photos to a juvenile via direct message, police say.

He is charged with corruption of minors, unlawful dissemination of intimate images, coercing or threatening to expose secrets, harassment, and invasion of privacy, police say.

Eckard is wanted on numerous arrest warrants out of Cumberland and Dauphin counties, according to police.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Fairview Township Police at (717) 901-5267.