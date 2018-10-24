Police: Satan-worshiping middle school students planned stabbing spree at their school

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BARTOW, Fl. -- Florida police have arrested two middle school students who planned to attack and kill as many of their fellow students as possible, according to reports.

The girls, ages 11 and 12, said they worshiped Satan and were armed with several weapons, including butcher and paring knives and a pizza cutter, according to Bartow Police.

Their plan was foiled when another student told one of their teachers, who took the information to school authorities, police say. The two suspects were find hiding in a school bathroom moments before they planned to begin the attack, according to WGHP.

Police say the girls were waiting in the bathroom for the opportunity to find smaller kids that they could overpower to be their victims.

The girls were taken into custody and further investigation of the girls' homes turned up a hand-drawn map of Bartow Middle School with the words, "Go to kill in bathroom," written on it, police say.

Cell phone messages obtained from the girls' cell phones show they planned the attack for several days. In one message, according to FOX Florida affiliate WTVT, one of the girls said, "We will leave body parts at the entrance and then we will kill ourselves," police say.

During an interview with officers, the girls told officers they wanted to kill at least 15 people.

They are both charged with conspiracy to commit murder and possession of a weapon on school property, among other charges.

"This is horrific and if I had children in school I'd be scared half to death," Bartow Police Chief Joe Hall said in a press conference. "But remember, a student heard something, the student told a teacher, the teacher immediately reported that, which implemented our safety plan in this school district, which resulted in us apprehending both of these students before a single student was injured. The plan did work," he said.