× Subject of morning police search in Dauphin County has been apprehended, police say

Update, 1 p.m.: Police say Daniel Haylett has been apprehended.

Update, 12:44 p.m.: Middletown Police say they believe Daniel Haylett has left the area and no longer poses and immediate threat to the public.

Anyone having information on is whereabouts is asked to immediately call police at 911 or (non-emergency) 717-558-6900.

Original Story

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– Police are warning residents to lock their doors and windows for safety while they search for a wanted man.

Authorities are searching the Oak Hills area for Daniel Haylett.

He is a white man that stands 5’4″ tall and weighs 145 lbs.

Haylett was seen wearing red shorts and a Batman shirt.

He has a criminal history, after being charged in disorderly conduct in October, and currently has a warrant for a July 2018 burglary.

Police are asking that residents lock doors and windows for safety, and to call 911 if you see Haylett.

Update, 12 p.m.: The Middletown School District has placed four schools on “Shelter in Place” mode while the search is underway. The term means no one will be permitted to enter or leave the school buildings until police notify the district that it is safe to do so.

The affected schools are Fink Elementary, Reid Elementary, Middletown Area Middle School and Middletown Area High School.