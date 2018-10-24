× Red Sox top Dodgers in Game One of World Series

BOSTON– The Boston Red Sox came out hot in Game One of the 2018 World Series, doubling up the Los Angeles Dodgers, 8-4.

With both team’s ace pitchers on the mound, Boston’s P Chris Sale and Los Angeles’ P Clayton Kershaw, it wasn’t necessarily expected to be a huge offensive game.

However, the Red Sox scored two runs in the first inning of Kershaw and never looked back.

OF Andrew Benintendi lead the way for Boston, stroking four hits and scoring three runs while driving in one.

DH J.D. Martinez crushed a two-run home run as one of two hits, and IF Eduardo Nunez came off the bench to crack a pinch-hit three-run home run in the bottom of the seventh inning to put the finishing touches on the Boston victory.

While the Dodgers scored four runs, they were never truly close to competing in this game as the team could never get the big inning going.

3B Justin Turner led the team with three hits, while OF Matt Kemp hit a home run for Los Angeles.

The teams will return to Fenway Park for Game Two tonight.

FOX43’s coverage begins with pregame coverage at 7:30 p.m.