× Report: Authorities investigate suspicious bag found outside of state Rep. Tom Murt’s office

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Authorities are investigating a suspicious bag that was found on the property of a state representative’s office Wednesday night in Hatboro, CBS Philly reports.

A spokesperson for Rep. Tom Murt told CBS Philly that the bag was discovered around 10 p.m. outside of the Republican’s office. Rep. Murt is at home and safe, the spokesperson added.

Residents around Rep. Murt’s office have evacuated as the investigation is underway.

The investigation comes after authorities intercepted what officials believed to be pipe bombs intended for President Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton and other high-profile politicians earlier Wednesday.

CNN’s New York bureau in the Time Warner Center was also evacuated after a suspicious package addressed for former CIA Director John Brennan was discovered, officials said.

It’s unclear what’s inside the bag found at Rep. Murt’s office, according to CBS Philly, and if it’s connected to the other suspicious packages.

This is a developing story. It will be updated when more information becomes available.